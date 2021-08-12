3,267 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

