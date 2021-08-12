$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $32.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.47 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $127.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.12 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

EGLX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 609,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

