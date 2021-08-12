2,889 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 138.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 52.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $504,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 81.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $397,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

