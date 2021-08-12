$205.12 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $205.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.90 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 185,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.