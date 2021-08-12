2,042 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

