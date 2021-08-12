$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. 1,971,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

