$19.99 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.78 million. Progenity posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Progenity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

PROG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.74. 1,401,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.27.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

