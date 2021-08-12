18,100 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VELOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $449,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

