17,932 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE CWK opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.