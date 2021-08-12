$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

HOMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

