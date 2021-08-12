1,452 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,765,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
