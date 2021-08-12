1,452 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,765,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

