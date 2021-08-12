14,493 Shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THTX stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

