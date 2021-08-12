121,471 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

