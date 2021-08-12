10,660 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

PHYS stock remained flat at $$13.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 848,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,228. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

