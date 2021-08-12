1-800-FLOWERS.COM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,017 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,451% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $571,021.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,430.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,425 shares of company stock worth $3,527,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.92 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.72.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

