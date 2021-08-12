$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.54.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $19,922,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $11,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $5,514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded down 0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting 24.73. 351,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

