0xcert (ZXC) Tops One Day Volume of $73,426.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $896,826.49 and $73,426.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00872880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00157727 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

