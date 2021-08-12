0Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166,616.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $166,616.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00076197 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

