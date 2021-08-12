$0.35 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

JBGS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 2,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.