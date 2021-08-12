$0.33 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 119,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.57 million, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

