$0.26 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,745,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

