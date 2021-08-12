$0.24 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

