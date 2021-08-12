-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.