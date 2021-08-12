-$0.05 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.75. 10,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,523. The firm has a market cap of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.