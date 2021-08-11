Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

