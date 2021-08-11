Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $14.72. Zogenix shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Get Zogenix alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 16.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.