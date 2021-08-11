Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.38. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

