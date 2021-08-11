Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

