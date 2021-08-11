Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

