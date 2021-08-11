ZENZO Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $130.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

