Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $24,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Archana Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $79,702,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

