Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00292522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00154041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.