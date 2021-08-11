Zeepin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $450,907.55 and $41,233.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.