Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

