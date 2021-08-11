Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $30.82

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.13. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.