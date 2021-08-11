Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to “Buy”

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.