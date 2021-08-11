Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 88,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,160,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.02. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in TAL Education Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,586,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,721,000 after buying an additional 1,379,106 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $67,194,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $63,300,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

