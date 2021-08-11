Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Hold

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGC. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

