Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 981.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

