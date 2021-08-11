Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Hold

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.35 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.