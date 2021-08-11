Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

