Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 149,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,753. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

