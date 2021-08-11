Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

