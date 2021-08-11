Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Hold

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

