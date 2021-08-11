Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

ACVA stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $5,344,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

