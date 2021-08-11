Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.76 million, a P/E ratio of -236.59 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

