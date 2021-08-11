Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

