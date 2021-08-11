Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 63.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,693 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

