Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

