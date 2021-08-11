Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

HWM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 10,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,477. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

